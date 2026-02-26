Circle Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Circle Internet Group CRCL reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents.



The company reported total revenues and reserve income of $770.2 million, up 77% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.89%.

CRCL’s Q4 Details

Reserve Income accounted for 95% of total revenues. The figure jumped 69.4% year over year to $733.4 million. Other revenues were $36.8 million compared with $2.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



USDC in circulation grew 72% year over year to $75.3 billion at quarter’s end. Average USDC in circulation jumped 100% year over year to $76.2 billion, partially offset by a 68-bps decline in the reserve return rate to 3.8%.

Circle minted USDC worth $82.4 billion, up 107% year over year. The company redeemed USDC worth $80.9 billion, up 157%. Meaningful wallets, defined as wallets holding more than $10 of USDC, were up 59% year over year to $6.8 million as USDC adoption continues to expand globally.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, USDC on-chain transaction volume grew 3.5 times year over year to nearly $11.9 trillion. CRCL’s revenues less distribution costs (RLDC) surged 136% year over year to $309 million. RLDC margin expanded 1004 basis points (bps) year over year to 40%.



Adjusted EBITDA surged 411.8% year over year to $167.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded significantly year over year to 54%.

Circle’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalent balances were $1.53 billion, up from $1.35 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Total assets increased to $78.71 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $76.78 billion at the end of Sept. 30, 2025.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, CRCL has authorized 2.5 billion Class A shares and 500 million shares each for Class B and Class C. Additionally, the company holds 4.7 million shares as treasury stock at cost.

Circle Provides 2026 Guidance

For 2026, management has outlined guidance across select key performance metrics to offer investors greater visibility into operating expectations.



Circle still expects USDC in circulation to see a multi-year CAGR through the cycle of 40%. Other revenues are expected between $150 million and $170 million.



RLDC margin is anticipated to come in at 38-40%, while adjusted operating expenses are expected to be between $570 million and $585 million.

