Circle Before Q1 Earnings Release: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRCL’s first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $717.13 million, reflecting steady business momentum. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents per share, down by a cent over the past 30 days.



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In the fourth quarter of 2025, Circle posted adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, comfortably surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Circle Internet Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Circle Internet Group, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for CRCL Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Circle this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below.



Circle has an Earnings ESP of +6.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Likely to Influence CRCL’s Q1 Results

Circle’s rapidly expanding USDC ecosystem is expected to have been a major growth driver in the first quarter of 2026. USDC in circulation surged 72% year over year to $75.3 billion, while onchain transaction volume jumped 247% to $11.9 trillion in the prior quarter, reflecting accelerating adoption across payments, settlements and digital finance applications. The company also reported strong growth in meaningful wallets and rising stablecoin market share, highlighting increasing network utility and liquidity strength. These trends are likely to continue and will result in Circle benefiting from higher retained earnings, increased transaction activity and improved operating leverage.



Circle continued expanding its enterprise and institutional footprint through partnerships with major companies such as Visa, Intuit, Polymarket, Mastercard and JPMorgan. Visa enabled USDC settlement outside traditional banking hours, while Intuit integrated Circle’s programmable money infrastructure into its platform, increasing mainstream adoption opportunities. Management also highlighted rising engagement from enterprises, financial institutions and developers using USDC for payments, treasury operations and settlements. The growing adoption of Circle’s regulated stablecoin infrastructure across real-world financial workflows is expected to have boosted transaction activity, platform utilization and revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Circle’s platform expansion initiatives gained momentum with the successful scaling of Arc, Circle Payments Network (CPN) and other digital asset products. Arc’s public testnet demonstrated strong operational performance with near-100% uptime and more than 166 million transactions, while CPN expanded to 55 enrolled financial institutions with annualized transaction volume reaching $5.7 billion. At the same time, EURC circulation grew sharply, and USYC rebounded following its relaunch, reflecting improving diversification across Circle’s ecosystem. These developments are anticipated to have strengthened the company’s competitive positioning, expanded monetization opportunities and positively impacted first-quarter 2026 operating performance.



Despite the strengths, Circle continued facing pressure from declining reserve return rates despite strong USDC growth. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the reserve return rate declined 68 basis points year over year to 3.8%, even as reserve income rose on higher USDC circulation. Since reserve income remains the company’s primary revenue driver, lower interest rates or continued yield compression could reduce monetization efficiency on reserve assets. These factors are expected to have negatively impacted Circle’s revenue growth and profitability during the first quarter of 2026.

CRCL’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

CRCL shares have rallied 45.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s fall of 5%. The stock has also outperformed major crypto and blockchain peers, including Coinbase Global COIN, BitFuFu Inc. FUFU and PayPal PYPL. During the same time frame, Coinbase Global, BitFuFu and PayPal have declined 13.8%, 13.6% and 19.9%, respectively.

CRCL YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, let’s look at the value that CRCL offers to its investors at the current level. CRCL appears overvalued, as reflected in its Value Score of F. The stock is currently trading at 108.39X forward 12-month P/E, substantially above the industry average of 10.17X. Its valuation premium is also notably higher than key peers, including COIN at 63.8X, FUFU at 95.02X and PYPL at 8.49X. The elevated valuation suggests that much of the anticipated growth may already be priced into the stock.

CRCL Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for CRCL Stock

Circle’s investment remains balanced between strong, stablecoin-driven growth opportunities and rising competitive and regulatory risks. The company delivered a robust fourth-quarter 2025 performance, with revenues rising 77% year over year to $770 million, supported by 72% growth in USDC circulation and rapidly expanding enterprise adoption. Circle’s growing ecosystem, including Arc, Circle Payments Network and partnerships with Visa and Intuit, strengthens its long-term market position in digital payments and blockchain infrastructure.



CRCL’s profitability remains highly dependent on reserve income and interest-rate conditions, while operating expenses and stock-based compensation continue to pressure margins. The company also faces intense competition from Tether and emerging stablecoin issuers, along with changing regulatory rules that could reshape the industry.

Final Thoughts: Hold CRCL Stock for Now

Circle continues to benefit from strong USDC adoption, expanding enterprise partnerships and growing traction across its digital payments ecosystem. However, elevated valuation levels, margin pressure from declining reserve yields and ongoing competitive and regulatory risks limit near-term upside potential. With both growth opportunities and risks balanced, investors may consider holding CRCL stock for now ahead of its first-quarter 2026 earnings release.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.