Circle K owner Couche-Tard said to explore purchase of Carrefour - Bloomberg News

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO is exploring a potential acquisition of French grocer Carrefour SA CARR.PA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Couche-Tard has made an initial approach to Carrefour to discuss a combination, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3buwHC9)

