Circle K owner Couche-Tard said to explore purchase of Carrefour - Bloomberg News

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO is exploring a potential acquisition of French grocer Carrefour SA CARR.PA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Couche-Tard has made an initial approach to Carrefour to discuss a combination, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3buwHC9)

There's no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, Bloomberg News said.

As of Tuesday, Carrefour has a market capitalization of 12.64 billion euros ($15.43 billion).

Extended work-from-home policies and a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several countries have led shoppers to stock their pantries and avoid dining out or ordering in.

Couche-Tard entered the Asian market in November through a deal to buy Convenience Retail Asia Ltd's 0831.HK Hong Kong unit for HK$2.79 billion ($359.80 million).

Carrefour and Couche-Tard did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8193 euros)

