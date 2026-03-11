Circle Internet Soars 110% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Circle Internet Group CRCL shares have surged 109.9% in the past month, comfortably outperforming the Zacks Finance sector and the Zacks Financial- Miscellaneous Services industry, which have declined 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.



The stock’s rally is driven by expanding USDC adoption and higher transaction activity across blockchain networks, as well as solid financial performance and increasing enterprise and institutional demand.



CRCL has also outpaced peers, including Strategy Inc. MSTR, Hut 8 Corp. HUT and Cleanspark CLSK. Over the past month, Strategy and Cleanspark shares have risen 13.2% and 3.9%, while Hut 8 shares have dropped 3.5%.

CRCL One-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With such remarkable gains, investors may wonder whether to take profits now or stay invested to capture potential future growth. Let’s take a closer look.

Rising Stablecoin Adoption Boosts CRCL Prospects

The rising adoption of USDC stablecoins is becoming a key long-term growth driver for CRCL. The company continues to see strong expansion in both the supply and usage of its flagship stablecoin, reflecting growing acceptance of blockchain-based digital dollars across financial markets and payment ecosystems. By the end of 2025, USDC in circulation reached $75.3 billion, marking a 72% year-over-year increase and outpacing growth in the broader fiat-backed stablecoin market. Meanwhile, USDC held on Circle’s platform infrastructure expanded 5.6 times year over year to $12.5 billion, representing 17% of the total circulation.



Usage of USDC is also expanding rapidly across blockchain networks and real-world financial applications. During the fourth quarter of 2025, on-chain USDC transaction volume reached approximately $11.9 trillion, surging 247% year over year, demonstrating the accelerating use of digital dollars in payments, trading and other financial applications. Management noted that this strong growth reflects the increasing velocity and utility of digital dollars on the Internet, as stablecoins enable near-instant settlement and low-cost global transfers.



The company expects continued expansion in USDC adoption and projects approximately 40% compound annual growth in USDC circulation over the long term, underscoring strong confidence in the future expansion of digital dollar usage.

CRCL Gains From Growing Institutional Demand

CRCL is seeing growing adoption of its stablecoin infrastructure among enterprises and financial institutions, supporting its long-term growth prospects. Major corporations, fintech companies and global financial players are increasingly integrating USDC into their payment, settlement and financial operations.



Several key partnerships highlight this rising institutional demand. Payment company Visa has expanded its collaboration with Circle to allow U.S. issuers and acquirers to settle transactions using USDC, enabling settlements outside traditional banking hours. Intuit has also signed a multi-year partnership with Circle to integrate USDC and its infrastructure into its platform, bringing programmable digital dollars to millions of users. Institutional interest is also growing through the Circle Payments Network. As of February 2026, 55 financial institutions had joined the network, while 74 more were undergoing eligibility reviews, indicating a strong pipeline of adoption.



Beyond payments, USDC is gaining traction across digital finance and capital markets. Companies such as Polymarket use USDC as a collateral and settlement asset, while firms like Cash App, Gusto, Deel, Interactive Brokers, JPMorgan and Mastercard have launched products or services that incorporate USDC, reflecting wider acceptance of stablecoins in financial systems.



The technical setup for Circle Internet Group remains bullish, with the stock trading above its 50-day moving average, suggesting sustained upside momentum in the near term.

CRCL Shares Trade Above 50-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRCL Faces Some Lingering Challenges

A significant portion of Circle’s revenues comes from the interest earned on reserves that back its USDC stablecoin. As a result, the company’s earnings are sensitive to changes in interest rates. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the reserve return rate declined 68 basis points year over year, which partially offset the impact of strong revenue growth. If interest rates continue to fall, the income generated from these reserves could decline, potentially putting pressure on Circle’s overall profitability even if USDC circulation continues to expand.



Circle is continuing to invest heavily in expanding its platform, strengthening global partnerships and developing new infrastructure, such as Arc and the Circle Payments Network. While these investments are important for supporting long-term growth, they are likely to keep the company’s expenses high in the near term. In the fourth quarter of 2025, operating expenses rose 95% year over year, mainly due to higher compensation and administrative costs. The increase also included stock-based compensation related to the company’s IPO and other operational expenses. As Circle continues to invest in product development and platform expansion, operating costs may remain elevated in the coming quarters.

CRCL Stock Overvalued

Circle Internet Group’s stock is overvalued at present, as its Value Score of F suggests.



Its trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 9.2X stands well above the industry average of 2.78X, indicating that the stock is priced at a significant premium to its underlying book value.



CRCL shares also look overvalued compared with peers. Strategy, Hut 8 Corp. and Cleanspark trade at valuation multiples of 0.98X, 3.21X and 1.78X, respectively.

Price/Book Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold CRCL Stock for Now

CRCL’s impressive rally reflects strong demand for USDC and growing adoption of its digital dollar infrastructure among enterprises and financial institutions. While these trends support long-term growth potential, the stock’s stretched valuation, rising costs and exposure to interest-rate fluctuations warrant caution. Considering these balanced factors, investors may hold CRCL stock for now and stay invested for potential long-term gains rather than chasing short-term momentum.



Circle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

