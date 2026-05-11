Is Circle Internet Group Stock Due for a Big Rally After This Positive Crypto News?

Key Points

The Clarity Act is a key piece of crypto reform that could have a drastic impact on Circle Internet Group.

A recent compromise to the Act will allow people to continue earning rewards from stablecoins.

Circle has achieved strong revenue growth due to the growing popularity of its stablecoin, USDC.

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a global technology company behind the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin. USDC is the second-largest stablecoin behind only Tether. And as excitement grows around USDC, so too does the bullishness around Circle Internet Group's stock.

But there have been bumps along the way, namely, to do with the uncertainty around the Clarity Act, which is a key piece of reform in the crypto world. There were concerns that yields on stablecoins may be banned. However, recently, those fears were eased, and the crypto stock has been rallying. Is it destined to go even higher?

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Why stablecoin rewards are vital for Circle and USDC

A big incentive for people to buy and hold stablecoins is for the yields they can collect on them, which often dwarf the interest you might get from your local bank. As investors look for safe ways to collect a return, stablecoins make for appealing options. The Clarity Act, which seeks to create a framework for classifying digital assets, is still undergoing changes, and one of the proposed revisions was the ban on stablecoin yields. Earlier this month, however, a compromise was reached where rewards could be offered for activities such as trading or staking. The key change is that the rewards can't simply be earned passively.

For Circle's stock, that's a promising development as it avoids a worst-case scenario. This can ensure that USDC's adoption continues to rise, leading to more growth for Circle, which generates the vast majority of its revenue from its reserves.

Is Circle stock a good buy on this news?

Shares of Circle Internet Group are already up more than 50% in the past month, getting a boost on Monday after the company reported its latest earnings, which showed that USDC in circulation rose by 28% year over year and Circle's revenue rose by 20%, totaling $694 million. But while the stock has been rallying sharply of late, it's still down about 56% from its 52-week high of $298.99. There may be more room for it to run, but that doesn't mean it's a must-buy at this point.

The Clarity Act isn't finalized just yet, and there's still ample risk in the crypto markets, which is why this is a stock that investors should tread carefully with. Circle's stock is hot now, but it wasn't all that long ago that it was in a prolonged decline. If you're buying the stock, you may want to consider taking a small position (e.g., less than 5% of your portfolio) to avoid putting too much of your money at risk.

Should you buy stock in Circle Internet Group right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.