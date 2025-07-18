Circle Internet Group Stock (CRCL) Opinions on Post-IPO Surge and Crypto Legislation

Recent discussions on X about Circle Internet Group (CRCL) have been buzzing with excitement following the stock's dramatic surge since its June IPO and the U.S. House passing key crypto legislation. Many users are captivated by the stock's meteoric rise, with some pointing to the intense demand for crypto exposure in traditional finance markets as a driving force. The narrative around stablecoins and Circle's position in the industry continues to fuel spirited debates.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as a segment of the X community has raised concerns about potential overvaluation after such rapid gains. Posts on the platform highlight a divide, with some anticipating further upside driven by legislative tailwinds, while others caution that a correction could be on the horizon. This polarized conversation keeps the ticker at the forefront of financial discussions on social media.

Circle Internet Group Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRCL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/24.

Circle Internet Group Insider Trading Activity

Circle Internet Group insiders have traded $CRCL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATALYST GROUP VI, L.P. GENERAL sold 3,550,724 shares for an estimated $104,036,213

XI CAPITAL LTD CHUANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,327,504 shares for an estimated $68,184,229 .

. JEREMY ALLAIRE (Chairman and CEO) sold 1,582,160 shares for an estimated $46,357,288

PATRICK SEAN NEVILLE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $29,300,000

NIKHIL CHANDHOK (Chief Product & Tech. Officer) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $8,790,000

JEREMY FOX-GEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,860,000

M MICHELE BURNS sold 133,312 shares for an estimated $3,906,041

HEATH TARBERT (President and CLO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,344,000

RAJEEV V DATE sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,465,000

DANITA K OSTLING sold 3,027 shares for an estimated $88,691

Circle Internet Group Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRCL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Circle Internet Group Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRCL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CRCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Koning from Baird set a target price of $210.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $247.0 on 06/30/2025

