Stocks
CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock (CRCL) Opinions on Post-IPO Surge and Crypto Legislation

July 18, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver DiscussionTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Recent discussions on X about Circle Internet Group (CRCL) have been buzzing with excitement following the stock's dramatic surge since its June IPO and the U.S. House passing key crypto legislation. Many users are captivated by the stock's meteoric rise, with some pointing to the intense demand for crypto exposure in traditional finance markets as a driving force. The narrative around stablecoins and Circle's position in the industry continues to fuel spirited debates.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as a segment of the X community has raised concerns about potential overvaluation after such rapid gains. Posts on the platform highlight a divide, with some anticipating further upside driven by legislative tailwinds, while others caution that a correction could be on the horizon. This polarized conversation keeps the ticker at the forefront of financial discussions on social media.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Circle Internet Group Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRCL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Circle Internet Group Insider Trading Activity

Circle Internet Group insiders have traded $CRCL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CATALYST GROUP VI, L.P. GENERAL sold 3,550,724 shares for an estimated $104,036,213
  • XI CAPITAL LTD CHUANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,327,504 shares for an estimated $68,184,229.
  • JEREMY ALLAIRE (Chairman and CEO) sold 1,582,160 shares for an estimated $46,357,288
  • PATRICK SEAN NEVILLE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $29,300,000
  • NIKHIL CHANDHOK (Chief Product & Tech. Officer) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $8,790,000
  • JEREMY FOX-GEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,860,000
  • M MICHELE BURNS sold 133,312 shares for an estimated $3,906,041
  • HEATH TARBERT (President and CLO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,344,000
  • RAJEEV V DATE sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,465,000
  • DANITA K OSTLING sold 3,027 shares for an estimated $88,691

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Circle Internet Group Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRCL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Circle Internet Group, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRCL forecast page.

Circle Internet Group Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRCL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CRCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Koning from Baird set a target price of $210.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025
  • James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $247.0 on 06/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CRCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.