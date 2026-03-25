Circle Internet Group Stock Is Crashing Due to Uncertainty Around the Clarity Act. Should You Buy the Dip?

Key Points

The Clarity Act is an important piece of legislation for the crypto market, but there's no guarantee it'll pass soon.

It has a provision that would prohibit yields on stablecoins, which is bad news for Circle Internet Group.

With midterm elections looming, there's plenty of uncertainty ahead as to what will happen.

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Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) have been crashing this week as there's growing uncertainty in the markets about crypto reform. That's a concern for the company, which issues the popular USDC stablecoin. A big reason for the stock's surging popularity over the past year has been the expectation that, under President Trump, there will be more favorable policies in the crypto world.

Investors, however, are concerned that the Clarity Act, a key piece of legislation for stablecoins, may not pass. And even if it does, it may come with significant restrictions that impede the growth of USDC and other stablecoins. Here's what you need to know, and if you should consider buying Circle Internet Group stock right now.

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Yields could be prohibited under the Clarity Act

The Clarity Act would create a framework for stablecoins and other digital assets, helping draw a line between whether they are considered securities or commodities. However, the Act hasn't been passed yet, and investors recently learned of a provision that could prohibit yields from being offered on stablecoin holdings. Offering a yield is a big incentive for investors to hold stablecoins, and without that, this could impact demand for USDC and other coins.

Meanwhile, if this drags on and the bill isn't passed this year, there's even greater uncertainty ahead with midterm elections coming up in November. If there's a change in the makeup of Congress and Republicans no longer control the House and Senate, that could make it more difficult for a crypto-friendly bill to pass. Investors appear concerned about all this uncertainty, resulting in a sharp drop in Circle's stock this week.

Investing based on hopes for reform is highly risky

Circle Internet Group's stock is down about 65% from its 52-week high of $298.99. It may look cheap today, but that doesn't mean the stock is a safe buy, especially when so much hinges on what happens with the Clarity Act and whether it passes (and in what form).

The safest option is to simply take a wait-and-see approach right now. Government reform can take time, and bills can change drastically by the time they pass (and there's no guarantee this one will). That means your investment will inevitably be vulnerable to the political environment. It's incredibly difficult to predict what might happen, which can lead to even more volatility in Circle Internet Group's stock.

While it may be tempting to buy the crypto stock on weakness right now, there's still ample risk here, and you may be better off putting it on a watch list rather than adding it to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Circle Internet Group right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.