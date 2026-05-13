Circle Internet Group (MUN:ET9) Price Target Increased by 18.81% to 129.84

The average one-year price target for Circle Internet Group (MUN:ET9) has been revised to 129,84 € / share. This is an increase of 18.81% from the prior estimate of 109,28 € dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60,90 € to a high of 272,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.25% from the latest reported closing price of 96,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circle Internet Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET9 is 0.81%, an increase of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 117,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 9,979K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates holds 9,004K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,966K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET9 by 0.29% over the last quarter.

IDG-Accel China Capital II Associates holds 6,996K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,489K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,607K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

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