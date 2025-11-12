Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) reported revenue of $739.76 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $708.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +220%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

USDC in circulation, end of period : $73.7 billion compared to the $73.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $73.7 billion compared to the $73.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Reserve return rate : 4.2% versus 4.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 4.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average USDC in circulation : $67.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.57 billion.

: $67.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.57 billion. Other revenue : $28.52 million versus $20.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $28.52 million versus $20.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Reserve income: $711.24 million compared to the $688.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Circle Internet Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Circle Internet Group, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. have returned -26.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

