Is Circle Internet Group (CRCL) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Digital currency infrastructure provider Circle Internet Group is set to report Q1 results on Monday before the opening bell. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Circle surpassed the earnings mark in two of the past three quarters. With crypto bouncing back amid a renewed market rally, is Circle stock a buy prior to the release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts are expecting the company to deliver quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share. Estimates have come down by 6.25% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to come in at $717.13 million.

The fintech firm is benefitting from expanded USDC settlement across Mesh’s global payment orchestration network. Progress on U.S. stablecoin legislation serves as another tailwind.

The company behind the USDC stablecoin delivered a 219.46% average earnings surprise over the prior three quarters. Circle CRCL shares have surged nearly 50% this year and are outperforming the broader market. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator conclusively predicts a Q1 earnings beat.

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Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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