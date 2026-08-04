Circle Internet Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Circle Internet Group CRCL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $741.81 million, indicating a 12.72% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at 16 cents, which has declined marginally over the past 30 days. This also implies a year-over-year deterioration of 84.31%.



Circle Internet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 174.60%.



Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up for CRCL before the announcement.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Circle Internet Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Circle Internet Group, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note Ahead of CRCL’s Q2 Results

Circle Internet’s second-quarter report is likely to test whether rapid USDC adoption can continue offsetting weaker reserve yields and rising costs. The first-quarter revenues and reserve income rose 20% to $694 million, but net income fell 15%, showing that strong top-line growth did not fully reach shareholders.



The main focus is expected to have been on USDC circulation. It ended the first quarter at $77 billion, up 28% year over year, while average circulation grew 39%. CRCL is likely to have benefited from further adoption during the second quarter, though increased competition from other stablecoins and yield-bearing products may have tempered its growth momentum.



Reserve income may have remained under pressure. Circle Internet’s reserve return rate fell to 3.5% in the first quarter, down 66 basis points year over year. Even with higher USDC balances, lower yields are likely to have limited revenue growth, leaving the company dependent on circulation gains to protect its core earnings engine.



Margins are another concern. The first-quarter’s 41% RLDC margin was helped by stronger other revenues, more USDC held on Circle and Coinbase, and lower activity in some heavily incentivized channels. Management is still guided to 38-40% for 2026, suggesting that the second quarter may have shown some normalization as distribution and transaction costs rise.



Nevertheless, Circle Internet’s Agent Stack, nanopayments, Agent Wallets and marketplace could expand USDC use, while CPN and Arc support the broader platform story. However, these initiatives are still in the early stages and may have added spending before producing meaningful revenues. With adjusted operating expenses guided to $570-$585 million for 2026, second-quarter results may have shown healthy network growth but continued pressure on reported profit.

What Our Model Says About CRCL Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Circle Internet this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Circle Internet currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.81% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Dave Inc. DAVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAVE shares have gained 90.1% in the year-to-date period. Dave is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.



Duolingo, Inc. DUOL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.02% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Duolingo shares have declined 24.9% in the year-to-date period. DUOL is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.