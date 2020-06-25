Circle, Coinbase Bring USDC Stablecoin to Algorand’s Blockchain

The CENTRE consortium, led by Coinbase and Circle, announced on Thursday that its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), would be launched on the Algorand blockchain as part of a new collaboration with the Algorand Foundation.Â Â

Circle said it would also support digital dollar stablecoins that are interoperable with USDC on Algorandâs blockchain, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. According to the firm, this will allow customers to easily move funds from their bank account or card into stablecoins on the Algorand blockchain.

âThe combination of USDC and Circle Platform Services with the Algorand blockchain will create a foundation for developing a wide range of scalable, secure and compliant financial applications,â saidÂ Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, in a statement.Â

Launched in 2018,Â USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, with $928.4 million, but trails Tether which claims a market cap of $9.9 billion, according to data gathered by Messari.Â

According to the emailed statement, Circle and the Algorand Foundation will also market the advantages of the Algo-based USD Coin to financial institutions that wish to develop applications on public chains.Â

âWe are excited to partner with Circle to provide financial institutions with the tools they need to leverage the unique benefits of USDC,â said Fangfang Chen, COO of Algorand Foundation.

In February, Tether announced that its own dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDT, would be the first stablecoin to launch on Algorand.

