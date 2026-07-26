Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says the Stablecoin Market Is Going to See Record Growth. What Does That Mean for CRCL Stock?

Key Points

Circle could profit from the stablecoin boom.

But new stablecoins, like OUSD, could challenge Circle’s market dominance.

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Circle (NYSE: CRCL) issues USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), the world's second-largest stablecoin and the most widely used stablecoin in the United States. USD Coin is backed by Circle's own U.S. dollars and Treasuries, and the company generates most of its revenue from the interest earned on those deposits (known as its reserve income). Circle recently won a U.S. bank charter, and its firm compliance with U.S. regulations makes it an appealing choice for institutional investors.

Circle's revenue will keep rising as long as it continues to mint more USDC tokens for investors who want a faster, more digitally flexible alternative to real U.S. dollars. In a recent CNBC interview, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire claimed the entire stablecoin market could grow from about $1 trillion today to tens of trillions of dollars over the coming years. But does that mean Circle's stock will grow at the same rate as the broader stablecoin market?

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Circle faces a major existential challenge

Circle's U.S. bank charter and its tight compliance with U.S. regulators might make it seem like an obvious way to profit from the stablecoin market's growth. However, Circle's entire future is pegged to USDC -- and that leading token will face a major new competitor later this year.

That challenger is Open USD (OUSD), a new stablecoin backed by a coalition of over 140 financial, tech, and retail giants. One of OUSD's most prominent backers is Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), a founding partner of USDC. Coinbase retains USDC's reserve income on its own exchange, and that crucial partnership will automatically renew on Aug. 18.

Unlike USDC, which is only managed by Circle, OUSD is managed by that independent coalition. OUSD's zero-cost minting and redemptions could also undermine Circle's fee structures and reduce the operational friction in using stablecoins. Those decentralized, democratized improvements could quickly make OUSD more popular than USDC.

Why Circle's stock is a risky bet right now

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Circle's revenue to nearly double from $2.75 billion to $5.25 billion. They also expect its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to more than double from $582 million to $1.31 billion.

With an enterprise value of $13.23 billion, Circle might seem attractively valued at 21 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. However, its stock has declined nearly 70% over the past 12 months amid investor concerns about unpredictable macro conditions and competitive headwinds.

So while the stablecoin market could grow rapidly over the next few years as more businesses, governments, and investors adopt it, it doesn't necessarily mean that Circle -- which established an early mover's advantage in this market -- will be a guaranteed winner in that expanding market.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.