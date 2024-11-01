News & Insights

Circio Holding ASA Strengthens Capital for RNA Therapeutics

November 01, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA is expanding its share capital through a conversion of convertible bonds into over 4 million new shares, following a request by Atlas Special Opportunities. This move comes alongside a financing commitment from Atlas to support Circio’s operations until mid-2025. As the company focuses on advancing its innovative RNA therapeutics, including a promising cancer vaccine, this financial restructuring aims to bolster its ambitious research and development agenda.

