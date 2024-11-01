Circio Holding ASA Strengthens Capital for RNA Therapeutics

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA is expanding its share capital through a conversion of convertible bonds into over 4 million new shares, following a request by Atlas Special Opportunities. This move comes alongside a financing commitment from Atlas to support Circio’s operations until mid-2025. As the company focuses on advancing its innovative RNA therapeutics, including a promising cancer vaccine, this financial restructuring aims to bolster its ambitious research and development agenda.

For further insights into GB:0RIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.