Circio Holding ASA Reschedules AGM, Plans Fundraise

May 30, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA has announced a change in the date of its annual general meeting, now scheduled for 19 June 2024, and plans to raise up to NOK 67 million through a rights issue and a bond conversion with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC. The funds will support the biotech company’s development of novel circular RNA gene therapies and immunotherapies, including a cancer vaccine, TG01, currently under clinical trials. Shareholders can find more details on voting and participation on the company’s website.

