Circio Holding ASA Expands Capital and Advances RNA Therapies

Circio Holding ASA, a biotechnology company, has successfully registered an increase in share capital following the conversion of bonds, bringing its new capital to NOK 15,211,804.20. The company is pioneering RNA therapeutics with its unique circVec platform, which shows promise in treating various diseases. Circio is also advancing its cancer vaccine, TG01, through clinical trials in collaboration with academic and industry partners.

