Circio Holding ASA Capital Boost and Medical Advancements

Circio Holding ASA has announced the increase of its share capital following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, resulting in the issuance of 1,181,009 new shares. The company is actively developing novel RNA therapeutics and a promising cancer vaccine, TG01, currently undergoing clinical trials for various cancers. Circio’s proprietary circVec technology promises to enhance the efficacy of DNA and virus-based therapeutics.

