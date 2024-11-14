Circio Holding ASA Boosts Share Capital and Advances RNA Therapeutics

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.
Circio Holding ASA, a biotechnology company specializing in RNA therapeutics, has announced a significant increase in its share capital to NOK 25,184,037.00, following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. The company is advancing its proprietary circRNA platform and developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in the USA and Norway.
