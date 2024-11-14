News & Insights

Stocks

Circio Holding ASA Boosts Share Capital and Advances RNA Therapeutics

November 14, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA, a biotechnology company specializing in RNA therapeutics, has announced a significant increase in its share capital to NOK 25,184,037.00, following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. The company is advancing its proprietary circRNA platform and developing a cancer vaccine, TG01, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in the USA and Norway.

For further insights into GB:0RIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.