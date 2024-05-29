Circio Holding ASA Announces Rights Issue and Financing Plan

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA is planning to raise up to NOK 52 million through a rights issue with a subscription price of NOK 2.5 and equal warrant coverage, supported by a NOK 9.15 million pre-subscription from current and new shareholders. Atlas Capital Markets has committed to finance Circio’s operations until June 2025, ensuring a twelve-month cash runway for the company to achieve key R&D milestones and its first business partnership. The financing is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled around 19 June 2024.

For further insights into GB:0RIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.