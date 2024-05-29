News & Insights

Circio Holding ASA Announces Rights Issue and Financing Plan

May 29, 2024

Circio Holding ASA is planning to raise up to NOK 52 million through a rights issue with a subscription price of NOK 2.5 and equal warrant coverage, supported by a NOK 9.15 million pre-subscription from current and new shareholders. Atlas Capital Markets has committed to finance Circio’s operations until June 2025, ensuring a twelve-month cash runway for the company to achieve key R&D milestones and its first business partnership. The financing is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled around 19 June 2024.

