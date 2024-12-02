Circio Advances RNA Therapeutics and Cancer Vaccine

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA has increased its share capital to NOK 27,264,865.20 following the conversion of convertible bonds by Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. The biotechnology company is advancing its proprietary circVec technology for RNA therapeutics and is conducting clinical trials for its cancer vaccine, TG01, in the USA and Norway. These initiatives are supported by research grants, enabling cost-effective development with potential future benefits.

