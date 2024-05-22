News & Insights

Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ AGM Resolutions Approved

May 22, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals, known as NIOX Group PLC, has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with further details available on the company’s investor relations website. The AGM results reflect shareholder support and confidence in the company’s direction.

