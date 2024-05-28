News & Insights

Circa Group AS Conducts Successful Annual Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Circa Group AS (DE:8U5) has released an update.

Circa Group AS held its annual general meeting on May 28, 2024, with all agenda items approved as proposed by the Board of Directors. Meeting minutes and presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website. Circa focuses on converting non-food biomass into bio-based chemicals, aiming to foster a circular economy with its innovative Furacell™ process.

