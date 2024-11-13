CIR S.p.A. Resumes Italian Public Purchase Offer

CIR SpA – Compagnie Industriali Riunite (IT:CIR) has released an update.

CIR S.p.A. has announced the resumption of investigatory terms by Consob for its voluntary partial public purchase offer in Italy, which is open to all CIR shareholders on equal terms. The offer will not be available in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, or other countries where local laws prohibit it.

For further insights into IT:CIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.