CIR S.p.A. Completes Share Offering Successfully

CIR SpA – Compagnie Industriali Riunite (IT:CIR) has released an update.
CIR S.p.A. successfully concluded the subscription period for its option and pre-emption offer, resulting in the purchase of all 187,872 shares at €0.5454 each. The majority shareholder, Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A., acquired 119,870 shares. Payments and transfers will be finalized on November 20, 2024.
For further insights into IT:CIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Treating Common Conditions Got Easier at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Burberry (OTHEROTC:BURBY) Has a Turnaround Plan
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Will Not Cut Italian Jobs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.