CIR S.p.A. Completes Share Offering Successfully

November 13, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

CIR SpA – Compagnie Industriali Riunite (IT:CIR) has released an update.

CIR S.p.A. successfully concluded the subscription period for its option and pre-emption offer, resulting in the purchase of all 187,872 shares at €0.5454 each. The majority shareholder, Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A., acquired 119,870 shares. Payments and transfers will be finalized on November 20, 2024.

