Cipla, Stempeutics To Launch Stempeucel Cell Therapy In India To Treat Critical Limb Ischemia

(RTTNews) - Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited (CIPLA, 500087) announced Friday that it has teamed with Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd for the launch of Stempeucel to treat Critical Limb Ischemia or CLI.

The first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy has received regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India or DCGI for the launch of Stempeucel in India.

It is the first allogeneic cell therapy product to be approved for commercial use in India and the first stem cell product to be approved globally for CLI treatment.

The product, developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, is indicated for the treatment of CLI due to Buerger's Disease and Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease.

Under the agreement signed between the two companies, Cipla has received exclusive rights to market and distribute the product in India.

Currently, Stempeutics is working on a strategy for other international markets including US, EU and Japan. The global critical limb ischemia treatment market expected to generate $5.39 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2025.

According to the company, Stempeucel is a breakthrough treatment which is designed to enhance the body's limited capability to restore blood flow in ischemic tissue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.