Cipla (NSE:CIPLA) Price Target Increased by 9.77% to 1,187.14

The average one-year price target for Cipla (NSE:CIPLA) has been revised to 1,187.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.77% from the prior estimate of 1,081.49 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 898.90 to a high of 1,458.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1,177.45 / share.

Cipla Maintains 0.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipla. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIPLA is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 66,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 9,642K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIPLA by 24.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,163K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIPLA by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,751K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,579K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,954K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIPLA by 27.23% over the last quarter.

