Cipla Launches Remdesivir Under Brand Name CIPREMI - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Indian drug major Cipla Ltd. (CPLFY.PK) announced Monday the launch of remdesivir under its brand name CIPREMI.

Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

As part of its efforts to enable speedy and equitable access to this treatment and in anticipation of demand, Cipla will be commercialising remdesivir through its own facilities and partnered sites. The drug will be supplied through Government and open market channels, to ensure equitable distribution.

As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients.

The U.S. FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) for emergency use of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

It is the only U.S. FDA approved EUA treatment for adult and paediatric patients hospitalized with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection.

In May, Gilead Sciences extended a voluntary non-exclusive license to Cipla to manufacture and market Cipla's generic version of remedisvir called CIPREMI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.