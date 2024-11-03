Cipherpoint Ltd: Shift in Shareholding Structure

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Amarandhar Reddy Kotha has ceased to be a substantial holder in Excite Technology Services Limited after selling 52 million shares valued at over $570,000. The change in holdings was completed between August and October 2024, marking a significant shift in the ownership landscape of the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

For further insights into AU:EXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.