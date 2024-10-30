News & Insights

Stocks

Cipherpoint Director Increases Stake Signaling Confidence

October 30, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Cipherpoint Ltd’s director, Steven Bliim, has increased his holdings by acquiring 390,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.012 per share through an on-market purchase, raising his total to 2,732,419 shares. This move could signify growing confidence in the company’s prospects, sparking interest among investors keen to track insider activities.

For further insights into AU:EXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.