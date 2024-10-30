Cipherpoint Director Increases Stake Signaling Confidence

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Cipherpoint Ltd’s director, Steven Bliim, has increased his holdings by acquiring 390,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.012 per share through an on-market purchase, raising his total to 2,732,419 shares. This move could signify growing confidence in the company’s prospects, sparking interest among investors keen to track insider activities.

