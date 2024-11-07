Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Revenue Soars After Natroba Acquisition

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) has released an update.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals reported significant growth in the third quarter of 2024, with total revenue surging by 71% to $10.4 million, driven by the successful acquisition of the Natroba business and strong Epuris sales. The acquisition has also boosted the company’s gross margins, and the new credit facility will support future expansion plans.

