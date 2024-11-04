Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) has released an update.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 8 to discuss the outcomes and company developments. With a strong portfolio primarily in dermatology, Cipher continues to manage clinical development and regulatory approvals, marketing its products across Canada, the U.S., and South America.

