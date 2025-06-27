Cipher Mining Unusual Options Activity For June 27

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cipher Mining.

Looking at options history for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $438,653 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $722,886.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $7.0 for Cipher Mining during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cipher Mining stands at 5017.67, with a total volume reaching 28,836.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cipher Mining, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $7.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $0.99 $0.75 $0.75 $3.50 $273.9K 1.8K 5.8K CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.52 $0.49 $0.52 $3.00 $128.3K 182 3.0K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.91 $0.65 $0.65 $7.00 $117.8K 9.4K 187 CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.63 $0.58 $0.63 $5.00 $100.8K 10.1K 4.1K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.07 $1.66 $1.98 $5.00 $99.0K 12.7K 582

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cipher Mining, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cipher Mining

With a volume of 55,072,968, the price of CIFR is up 1.67% at $4.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Cipher Mining

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cipher Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cipher Mining options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CIFR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CIFR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.