Cipher Mining price target raised to $9 from $6 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis raised the firm’s price target on Cipher Mining (CIFR) to $9 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the positive impact of bitcoin approaching $100K while noting that even the higher cost producers are generating positive mining margins.

