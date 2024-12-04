Cipher Mining price target raised to $8.50 from $6 at Northland

Northland analyst Mike Grondahl raised the firm’s price target on Cipher Mining (CIFR) to $8.50 from $6 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported its November operational results and also completed what the firm calls “a nice 100 MW tuck-in acquisition” with near-term power availability.

