Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) standing at $3.42, reflecting a +1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.05% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.75 million, indicating a 122.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $167.06 million, indicating changes of -50% and +31.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 45.28% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cipher Mining Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.