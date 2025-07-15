Cipher Mining Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update for August 7, 2025

Cipher Mining Inc. will update investors and release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, with a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Cipher Mining Inc. has announced that it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed via its investor relations website. Interested participants can also register to receive dial-in information for the call. Cipher focuses on developing and operating large-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing hosting, aiming to lead in innovation within the industry.

Potential Positives

Cipher Mining Inc. is scheduled to provide an important business update and release its financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The conference call and webcast offer an accessible platform for stakeholders to engage with the company's performance and strategies.

Cipher's focus on becoming a market leader in bitcoin mining and HPC hosting highlights its commitment to growth and innovation in a fast-evolving industry.

The company’s proactive communication and availability of investor resources signal strong investor relations practices.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results suggests ongoing scrutiny of the company's performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The focus on hosting and developing data centers for bitcoin mining could signal vulnerability to fluctuations in cryptocurrency markets.

The need for registration to access the conference call may limit engagement from investors and analysts, impacting transparency and oversight.

FAQ

When will Cipher Mining release its financial results?

Cipher Mining will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025.

What time is the Cipher Mining conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Cipher Mining conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live webcast or by telephone after registering for dial-in numbers.

Where can I find Cipher Mining's investor relations information?

Investor relations information can be found on Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com.

What is Cipher Mining's focus in the cryptocurrency market?

Cipher Mining focuses on developing industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,232,990 shares for an estimated $18,836,228.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CIFR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CIFR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIFR forecast page.

$CIFR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIFR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.5 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $7.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 02/26/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cipher Mining Inc.









(NASDAQ: CIFR)



(“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2025 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 7



th



, 2025. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at



https://investors.ciphermining.com



. To access this conference call by telephone, register



here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.







About Cipher







Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit



https://www.ciphermining.com/



.









Contacts:











Investor Contact:







Courtney Knight





Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining







Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com









Media Contact:







Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till





Dukas Linden Public Relations







CipherMining@DLPR.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.