Cipher Mining Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $49 Million, Signs Joint Venture Financing Agreement with Fortress Credit Advisors

Cipher Mining reported Q1 2025 revenue of $49 million, up 16%, with a net loss of $39 million.

Cipher Mining Inc. reported a first-quarter revenue of $49 million, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous quarter. The company signed a term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors to finance a joint venture at Barber Lake and is nearing completion of its 150 MW Phase I infrastructure at Black Pearl. For Q1 2025, Cipher experienced a GAAP net loss of $39 million but achieved non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $6 million. CEO Tyler Page emphasized disciplined execution and accelerated mining expansion, with an anticipated online capacity increase from approximately 13.5 EH/s to about 16 EH/s by the end of Q2, and a target of 23.1 EH/s by the end of Q3. The press release highlights Cipher's strategic growth plans and strong financial management amidst a dynamic market landscape.

Potential Positives

First Quarter 2025 revenue of $49 million, reflecting a 16% increase quarter over quarter, indicating solid growth momentum.

Secured a term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors as a financing partner for the development of a next-generation data center at Barber Lake, enhancing project credibility and financing capabilities.

Nearing completion of the 150 MW Phase I infrastructure at Black Pearl ahead of schedule, which positions the company for accelerated operations and productivity in the near term.

Adjusted earnings of $6 million for the first quarter 2025, representing a positive shift in operational performance compared to previous periods.

Potential Negatives

First Quarter 2025 GAAP Net Loss of $39 million highlights ongoing financial struggles despite a year-over-year revenue increase.

Significant increase in total liabilities compared to the previous year, indicating potential financial instability.

Adjusted Earnings per share dropped to $0.02 from $0.21 in the prior year, suggesting declining profitability.

FAQ

What were Cipher Mining's Q1 2025 revenues?

The revenue for Q1 2025 was $49 million, marking a 16% increase quarter over quarter.

Who is Cipher's new financing partner?

Cipher Mining has signed a term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors as its joint venture financing partner for Barber Lake.

What is the status of the Black Pearl Data Center?

The infrastructure for Phase I of the Black Pearl Data Center is nearing completion and is expected to be energized ahead of schedule.

What were Cipher's financial results for Q1 2025?

Cipher reported a GAAP net loss of $39 million and Non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $6 million for Q1 2025.

How much has Cipher expanded its mining capacity?

Cipher plans to increase its capacity to approximately 16 EH/s by the end of Q2 2025, scaling to ~23.1 EH/s by Q3 2025.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,480,151 shares for an estimated $10,553,865 .

. PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) sold 53,161 shares for an estimated $380,632

WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $4,200

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $49m, up 16% quarter over quarter









Signed term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors to serve as the JV financing partner at Barber Lake









Nearing completion of 150 MW Phase I infrastructure at Black Pearl









First Quarter 2025 GAAP Net Loss of $39m, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $6m







NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Cipher Mining Inc.





(NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, with an update on its operations and business strategy.





“The first quarter was marked by disciplined execution and steady progress as we advanced our 2025 expansion plans,” said Tyler Page, CEO. “Notably, we’re thrilled to have partnered with Fortress, a best-in-class financing partner, to develop a next-generation data center at Barber Lake. Fortress will not only bring extensive experience in data center development, but also a strong network of relationships with hyperscalers that complements our active discussions.”





Over the quarter, Cipher also made substantial progress on expanding its mining footprint, with rig deployment at Black Pearl anticipated ahead of schedule.





Mr. Page added, “We are nearing completion of the Black Pearl Data Center’s Phase I core and shell, and all four substation transformers are now onsite. Given the accelerated progress and expected energization in May, we’ve decided to immediately deploy rigs from inventory at the newly constructed site while we await the arrival of new machines expected later this summer. This strategic decision will bring approximately 2.5 exahashes per second online one quarter earlier than anticipated through the efficient use of idle assets at no additional capital expenditure to the company.”





This redeployment will bring Cipher to ~16.0 EH/s by the end of the second quarter, with expectations to scale to ~23.1 EH/s by the end of the third quarter, as the Company continues to monitor the tariff landscape and new rig delivery schedules come into focus.





“Cipher’s strong treasury management, disciplined approach to growth, and site flexibility continue to give me confidence in our ability to navigate a dynamic market environment and drive long-term success,” said Mr. Page.







Finance and Operations Highlights









Completed first full quarter of operations with the upgraded Odessa fleet, which increased Cipher’s total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s



Completed first full quarter of operations with the upgraded Odessa fleet, which increased Cipher’s total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s



Signed term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors LLC to serve as the JV financing partner at Barber Lake



Signed term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors LLC to serve as the JV financing partner at Barber Lake



Infrastructure at Black Pearl Phase I nearing completion, with energization expected ahead of schedule



Infrastructure at Black Pearl Phase I nearing completion, with energization expected ahead of schedule



Continued HPC tenant momentum at Barber Lake site with multiple tenants under NDA and performing due diligence



Continued HPC tenant momentum at Barber Lake site with multiple tenants under NDA and performing due diligence



Pipeline of 2.8 GW of site capacity



Pipeline of 2.8 GW of site capacity



Q1 2025 net loss of $39 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share









Business Update Call and Webcast







The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at



https://investors.ciphermining.com/



. To access this conference call by telephone, register



here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.







About Cipher







Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit



https://www.ciphermining.com/



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, such as, statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding its future results of operations and financial position, its planned business model and strategy, its bitcoin mining and HPC data center development, timing and likelihood of success, capacity, functionality and timing of operation of data centers, expectations regarding the operations of data centers, potential strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures and partnerships, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecasts,” “opportunity,” “predicts,” “potential,” “would,” “will likely result,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, Cipher’s evolving business model and strategy and efforts it may make to modify aspects of its business model or engage in various strategic initiatives, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Cipher’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2025, and in Cipher’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Website Disclosure







The company maintains a dedicated investor website at



https://investors.ciphermining.com/investors



(“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes supplemental financial measures for Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case that exclude the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United Stated (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. We believe the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of our operating results to those of our competitors by excluding certain items that vary in our industry based on company policy.





Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers and directors. Similarly, we expect that depreciation and amortization will continue to be a recurring expense over the term of the useful life of the related assets. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this press release, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such condensed consolidated financial statements to understand, manage and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.









Contacts:











Investor Contact:







Courtney Knight





Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining





Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com







Media Contact:







Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till





Dukas Linden Public Relations





CipherMining@DLPR.com



















CIPHER MINING INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





23,173













$





5,585













Accounts receivable









758

















596













Receivables, related party









300

















2,090













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,970

















3,387













Bitcoin









52,024

















92,651













Receivable for bitcoin collateral









32,497

















32,248













Derivative asset









42,835

















31,648













Total current assets









154,557

















168,205













Restricted cash









14,392

















14,392













Property and equipment, net









477,972

















480,865













Deposits on equipment









122,502

















38,872













Intangible assets, net









9,043

















8,881













Investment in equity investees









48,499

















53,908













Derivative asset









50,165

















54,022













Operating lease right-of-use asset









12,192

















12,561













Security deposits









19,776

















19,782













Other noncurrent assets









4,694

















3,958















Total assets









$









913,792

















$









855,446

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





29,879













$





22,699













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









66,300

















69,824













Finance lease liability, current portion









3,903

















3,798













Operating lease liability, current portion









3,200

















3,127













Short-term borrowings









35,459

















32,330













Total current liabilities









138,741

















131,778













Asset retirement obligations









20,801

















20,282













Finance lease liability









6,315

















7,331













Operating lease liability









9,506

















9,833













Deferred tax liability









3,634

















4,269













Total liabilities









178,997

















173,493













Commitments and contingencies (



Note 13



)





















Stockholders’ equity





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024









-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 371,313,598 and 361,432,449 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 370,857,699 and 350,783,817 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively









371

















361













Additional paid-in capital









954,812

















863,015













Accumulated deficit









(220,387





)













(181,412





)









Treasury stock, at par, 455,899 and 10,648,632 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(1





)













(11





)









Total stockholders’ equity









734,795

















681,953















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$









913,792

















$









855,446





























CIPHER MINING INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenue - bitcoin mining





$





48,959













$





48,137













Costs and operating (expenses) income





















Cost of revenue









(14,894





)













(14,820





)









Compensation and benefits









(14,303





)













(13,036





)









General and administrative









(8,951





)













(6,077





)









Depreciation and amortization









(43,467





)













(17,244





)









Change in fair value of derivative asset









7,330

















7,359













Power sales









991

















1,173













Equity in income (losses) of equity investees









(5,292





)













738













Unrealized (losses) gains on fair value of bitcoin









(20,178





)













40,556













Realized gains on sale of bitcoin









12,196

















-













Other gains









(479





)













-













Total costs and operating expenses









(87,047





)













(1,351





)









Operating (loss) income









(38,088





)













46,786













Other income (expense)





















Interest income









190

















786













Interest expense









(777





)













(400





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

















250













Other expense









(156





)













(1,958





)









Total other expense









(743





)













(1,322





)









(Loss) income before taxes









(38,831





)













45,464













Current income tax expense









(779





)













(386





)









Deferred income tax benefit (expense)









635

















(5,178





)









Total income tax expense









(144





)













(5,564





)









Net (loss) income





$





(38,975





)









$





39,900













(Loss) income per share - basic and diluted





$





(0.11





)









$





0.13













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









360,514,620

















296,641,499













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









360,514,620

















304,397,979



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per share amounts):















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings:























Net (loss) income





$





(38,975





)









$





39,900













Change in fair value of derivative asset









(7,330





)













(7,359





)









Share-based compensation expense









9,132

















8,317













Depreciation and amortization









43,467

















17,244













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense









(635





)













5,178













Other losses - nonrecurring









479

















-













Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

















(250





)











Adjusted (loss) earnings







$





6,138













$





63,030



























































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per share - diluted:























Net (loss) income per share - diluted





$





(0.11





)









$





0.13













Change in fair value of derivative asset per diluted share









(0.02





)













(0.03





)









Share-based compensation expense per diluted share









0.03

















0.03













Depreciation and amortization per diluted share









0.12

















0.06













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense per diluted share









—

















0.02













Other losses - nonrecurring per diluted share









—

















—













Change in fair value of warrant liability per diluted share









—

















—















Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share







$





0.02













$





0.21











