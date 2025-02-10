Cipher Mining Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Cipher Mining Inc. will release its Q4 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Cipher Mining Inc. announced that it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 25, 2025, before U.S. markets open. A conference call and webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with access available through the investor relations section of its website. Cipher is focused on developing and operating large-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) hosting, aiming to be a leader in innovation within the industry. For more information, interested parties can visit Cipher's website or contact the company for investor and media inquiries.

Potential Positives

Cipher Mining is set to provide a business update along with its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and open communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company's leadership and gain insights into its performance and future plans.

Cipher's focus on becoming a market leader in bitcoin mining and HPC hosting highlights its strategic vision and commitment to innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

The announcement signals Cipher's ongoing growth and ambition, potentially boosting investor confidence and interest in the company's activities.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any updates or results before the announcement date may indicate operational or financial difficulties that are not being disclosed to investors.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 12,081,903 shares for an estimated $44,676,956 .

. PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 142,903 shares for an estimated $773,074 .

. WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,600 shares for an estimated $595,200.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cipher Mining Inc.









(NASDAQ: CIFR)



(“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced it will provide a business update and release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at



https://investors.ciphermining.com



. To access this conference call by telephone, register



here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.







About Cipher







Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit



https://www.ciphermining.com/



.









Contacts:











Investor Contact:







Courtney Knight





Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining







Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com









Media Contact:







Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till





Dukas Linden Public Relations







CipherMining@DLPR.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.