Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) closed at $15.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.85%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Cipher Mining Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.86 million, up 84.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and a revenue of $241.88 million, representing changes of -157.14% and +59.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% lower within the past month. Cipher Mining Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.