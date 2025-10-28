Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) was down 2.73% at $19.98. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 62.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 1.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 69.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.48 million, up 213.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $264.16 million, which would represent changes of -157.14% and +74.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% lower within the past month. Cipher Mining Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

