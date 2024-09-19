Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) standing at $2.93, reflecting a +1.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

The company's stock has dropped by 28.4% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cipher Mining Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.68 million, down 5.35% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $153.16 million, signifying shifts of +50% and +20.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 50% decrease. Right now, Cipher Mining Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

