CIPHER MINING Earnings Results: $CIFR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIPHER MINING ($CIFR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $42,220,000, missing estimates of $43,544,565 by $-1,324,565.

CIPHER MINING Insider Trading Activity

CIPHER MINING insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 12,081,903 shares for an estimated $44,676,956 .

. PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 142,903 shares for an estimated $773,074 .

. WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,600 shares for an estimated $595,200.

CIPHER MINING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of CIPHER MINING stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

