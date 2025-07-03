Cipher Mining (CIFR) Soars 15.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares soared 15.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.68. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 42.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price hike in response to the increase in the price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, over the past few days.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -140%. Revenues are expected to be $48.37 million, up 31.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cipher Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CIFR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cipher Mining is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Crane NXT (CXT), finished the last trading session 2.4% higher at $56.68. CXT has returned 2.5% over the past month.

Crane NXT's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.96. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.4%. Crane NXT currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

