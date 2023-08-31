Cipher Mining (CIFR) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 5.20

The average one-year price target for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) has been revised to 5.20 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of 4.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.75% from the latest reported closing price of 3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.14%, an increase of 82.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.57% to 20,777K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,407K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 46.44% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,359K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,147K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 25.33% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

