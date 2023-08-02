News & Insights

Cipher Mining (CIFR) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 4.28

August 02, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) has been revised to 4.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 3.67 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 / share.

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.09%, an increase of 45.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.99% to 15,050K shares. CIFR / Cipher Mining Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CIFR is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,079K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 96.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 9,969.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,067K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 369.65% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 929K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 91.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 883K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 361.90% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

