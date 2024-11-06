Cipher Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cipher Mining (CIFR) with 28,173 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 116.00%. Jan-25 10 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on March 11th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CIFR:
- Cipher Mining price target raised to $7.25 from $6 at Macquarie
- bitcoin-in-october" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Cipher Mining mines 168 Bitcoin in October
- Cipher Mining Inc. Faces Compliance Hurdles as ‘Emerging Growth’ Status Expires: What It Means for Investors
- Cipher Mining Inc. Expands Data Center Portfolio Amid Q3 Loss
- Cipher Mining Expands Data Centers Despite Losses
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.