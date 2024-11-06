Cipher Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cipher Mining (CIFR) with 28,173 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 116.00%. Jan-25 10 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on March 11th.

