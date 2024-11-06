News & Insights

Cipher Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

November 06, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

Bullish option flow detected in Cipher Mining (CIFR) with 28,173 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 116.00%. Jan-25 10 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on March 11th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

