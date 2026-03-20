Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed at $14.01, marking a -4.3% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.34% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cipher Digital Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Cipher Digital Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 145.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.56 million, down 29.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.9 per share and a revenue of $236.95 million, demonstrating changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cipher Digital Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.