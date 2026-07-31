Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed at $22.32, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.05% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 75% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.28 million, showing a 32.78% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $222.71 million, indicating changes of +63.26% and -0.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.69% lower. Currently, Cipher Digital Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CIFR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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