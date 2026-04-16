Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed at $17.34, marking a -3.67% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 145.45% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.56 million, showing a 29.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.9 per share and a revenue of $236.95 million, indicating changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cipher Digital Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.